Romney announces intent to approve Jackson for Supreme Court

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced Monday that he plans to vote in favor of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as a Supreme Court justice.

"After reviewing Judge Jackson's record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor," Romney said in a statement. "While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity."

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson in February to fill the seat that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the end of the term.

"I congratulate Judge Jackson on her expected confirmation and look forward to her continued service to our nation," Romney's statement said.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is another Republican who has said she will support Jackson.

Republicans have said Jackson has a history of being soft on crime and lenient toward criminal offenders in their sentencing, particularly those involving child pornography cases.

They have also focused on Jackson not answering the question when asked to define what a woman is during her confirmation hearing in March.

On the other hand, Democrats have talked about what a historic moment this vote is for the U.S., with Senator Amy Klobuchar saying, the judge "is truly an inspiration to young Black girls."

If confirmed, Jackson will become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Her confirmation would also mark for the first time in history that four women would sit together on the nine-member court.

Romney has a history of voting across party lines during his first term as a U.S. Senator — perhaps most notably, voting to convict former President Donald Trump in both of the ex-commander-in-chief's impeachment trials.

This story was originally published by Spencer Burt of KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.