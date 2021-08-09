NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

ALBANY, N.Y. — A top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned amid an AG report that accused Cuomo of sexually harassing several women, according to the Wall Street Journal, CNN and other national media outlets.

Melissa DeRosa tendered her resignation on Sunday night.

A statement from DeRossa was tweeted by WSJ reporter Jimmy Vielkand.

"Personally, the past 2 years have been personally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state," DeRosa's statement read, according to the Wall Street Journal.

NEWS: Melissa DeRosa, a top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, is resigning from her position as the Democratic governor faces possible impeachment and a criminal investigation into allegations he inappropriately touched an executive assistanthttps://t.co/KIPkPIUWYJ



Her stmt: pic.twitter.com/XD6K2i9lQh — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) August 9, 2021

According to CNN, DeRosa was mentioned in an investigative report commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James — the same report which accuses Cuomo of sexually harassing 11 women and accused him of fostering a hostile work environment.

The report also details DeRosa's alleged attempts to discredit Cuomo's accusers.

Cuomo has consistently denied inappropriately touching or groping women during his time in office. One of his accusers came forward on Monday to claim that Cuomo was lying by issuing such denials.

DeRosa was also under fire earlier this year after investigations revealed that Cuomo and his office took steps to underreport the number of patients who died of COVID-19 in nursing homes in an attempt to avoid public scrutiny.

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee is meeting Monday to discuss potentially taking steps to draft articles of impeachment against Cuomo.

This story was originally published by Scripps station WKBW in Buffalo.