Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, is now cooperating with the Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and providing some documents, the panel says.

That puts off, for now, the committee's threat to hold him in contempt.

Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said the committee “will continue to assess" Meadows' compliance after he gives a deposition, which is expected soon.

“The Select Committee expects all witnesses, including Mr. Meadows, to provide all information requested and that the Select Committee is lawfully entitled to receive,” wrote Thompson in a statement. “The committee will continue to assess his degree of compliance with our subpoena after the deposition.”

The agreement comes after two months of negotiations between Meadows and the committee and after the Justice Department indicted longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon for defying his subpoena.