Justice Department suing state of Georgia over its voting laws, reports say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state’s voting laws.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity before the official announcement. Sources also confirmed the lawsuit with The Washington Post.

That official announcement is expected later Friday from Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The move comes two weeks after Garland said the Justice Department would scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules.

The action also comes as pressure grows on the Biden administration to respond to a wave of GOP-backed laws being pushed in the states this year.

This story is developing and will be updated.