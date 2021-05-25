Indictment against former Trump advisor Bannon is dismissed

NEW YORK — A judge has dismissed an indictment against Steve Bannon over the objection of prosecutors who say it should stand despite ex-President Donald Trump's decision to pardon his former chief strategist.

The dismissal Tuesday came in a written decision by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres.

She said it wasn't the practice of the Manhattan federal courts to remove a defendant from a case's docket without resolving the indictment.

Torres granted Bannon's application for dismissal, saying Trump's pardon was valid and that dismissal is the "proper course."

Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, had pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and three others defrauded donors in a $25 million fund to build a wall along the nation's southern border.