House rejects GOP bill with no citizenship pathway for Dreamer immigrants
11:31 AM, Jun 21, 2018
The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a conservative immigration bill with no citizenship pathway for Dreamer immigrants, according to the Associated Press.
The measure was voted down 231-193. It was a long-expected defeat as some Republicans felt it was too harsh and Democrats were solidly against it, the Associated Press reports. Other Republicans felt the bill was too lenient.