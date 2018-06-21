House rejects GOP bill with no citizenship pathway for Dreamer immigrants

Scripps National
11:31 AM, Jun 21, 2018
19 mins ago
Getty Images

The House of Representatives on Thursday rejected a conservative immigration bill with no citizenship pathway for Dreamer immigrants, according to the Associated Press.

The measure was voted down 231-193. It was a long-expected defeat as some Republicans felt it was too harsh and Democrats were solidly against it, the Associated Press reports. Other Republicans felt the bill was too lenient.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top