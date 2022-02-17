Florida House passes Republican-backed bill that bans abortion after 15 weeks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republicans in the Florida House of Representatives have approved a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, moving to tighten access to the procedure ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit abortion rights in America.

The GOP-controlled House early Thursday passed the 15-week abortion ban after hours of debate between Democrats who said the measure would impose an unnecessary burden on pregnant women and Republicans who said they were protecting the unborn.

According to The Associated Press, the bill contains exceptions if the procedure would save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury to the mother or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

The bill now moves to the Republican-controlled Senate. Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled that he would sign the bill into law if it passed the Senate.

Republicans in several state legislatures are moving to place new restrictions on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court signaled it would uphold a Mississippi law prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks and potentially overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.