Biden to mark first Memorial Day as president with trip to Arlington National Cemetery

Marking his first Memorial Day as Commander in Chief, President Joe Biden on Monday will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Biden will deliver remarks at the cemetery following the wreath-laying ceremony.

It will mark at least the second time that Biden has visited the nation's largest military cemetery in his time as president. Biden also made a trip to Arlington on his Inauguration Day.

Monday's ceremony will mark another emotional moment in his first Memorial Day weekend as president. On Sunday, Biden paid tribute to his son, Beau, an Army veteran who died of brain cancer six years ago to the day.

Biden delivered public remarks from New Castle, Delaware, near his home Wilmington. During that address, Biden remembered his son, calling Beau's service in Iraq with the Delaware National Guard "one of the proudest things he did in his life."

Biden also paid tribute to American service members across the country who have died defending their country.

"As a nation, we must always remember — always remember," Biden said Sunday. "We must remember the price that was paid for our liberties. We must remember the debt we owe those who have paid it, and the families left behind. My heart is torn in half by the grief. The communities were never whole again."

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden and the second gentleman Doug Emhoff will also be in attendance at Monday's ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is in an act that has become a Veterans Day and Memorial Day tradition for presidents in the years since the remains of several unidentified U.S. soldiers who fought in World War I were interred at the cemetery in 1921.

In the years since, remains of other unidentified soldiers from World War II and the Korean War have been interred in at the Tomb.

The remains of a U.S. soldier who fought in the Vietnam War were briefly interred in the Tomb before scientists identified them as Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Joseph Blassie.

Blassie's remains were removed from the Tomb in 1998 upon his family's request.

The Tomb has come to represent all U.S. soldiers who have been killed or remain missing in action.