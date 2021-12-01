Biden to deliver remarks on strengthening US supply chains Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Wednesday on his administration’s work to strengthen the nation’s supply chains.

During his speech scheduled for 12:35 p.m. ET, the president is also set to discuss efforts to lower everyday costs for families and keeping shelves well-stocked this holiday season.

Biden was originally set to speak on this topic Monday after he hosted a roundtable with leading retailers about holiday shopping and overcoming supply chain challenges.

Roundtable attendees included the CEOs of Best Buy, Samsun, Mattel, CVS Health, Walmart, Kroger, and Etsy.

The White House says the meeting highlighted steps that companies are taking to overcome supply chain bottlenecks and the progress they are seeing at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The nation’s supply chain challenges have become a point of focus for the White House in recent weeks because they’re leading to higher prices and shortages in some areas ahead of the holiday season.

The administration has largely attributed these issues to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden said last week that he’s initiating a three-month effort called the “Port Action Plan” to invest in U.S. ports and relieve bottlenecks, since much of the nation’s goods come in through a handful of ports.

Part of the plan includes moving from operating some ports at 40 hours a week to operating ports 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Resources are also being provided to other ports to help reduce congestion and undo the damage caused by the pandemic.