Biden to address the nation Monday about the chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden is set to address the nation Monday afternoon about the chaos ensuing in Afghanistan.

Biden is scheduled to return to the White House from Camp David and deliver his remarks at 3:45 p.m. ET in the East Room.

The Taliban has nearly taken over all of Afghanistan as the U.S. continues to withdraw from the Middle Eastern country.

The Biden administration and other top U.S. officials have said they didn’t anticipate Afghanistan’s cities to fall to the Taliban as quickly as they did as American troops left the country.

The U.S. has deployed thousands of troops to the country to assist with evacuating U.S. and allied personnel, as well as Afghans who have helped Americans and those at special risk from the Taliban advance.

