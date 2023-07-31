National Park Service investigating what caused fire at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE (KTNV) — National Park Service officials are investigating what caused a fire at Zion National Park over the weekend.

Officials said on Saturday around 12:57 p.m., wildland firefighters successfully contained a fire that was about a quarter of an acre at the Watchman Campground. That's near the main entrance of the park in Springdale.

All visitors were evacuated from the area and traffic was kept on State Route 9 while officials worked to put the fire out.

However, the campground has since reopened and visitors were allowed to get their belongings from the impacted sites. Park rangers did add that nine of the impacted sites in the D loop will remain closed until further notice.

As of Monday morning, park rangers said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.

They add there are steps you can take to reduce the chances of accidentally starting a wildfire in hot, dry conditions.



Secure trailer chains to make sure they don't drag and spark a fire.

Keep trailers and RVs properly maintained, including tire pressure.

Don't park a hot car or recreation vehicle in dry grass.

Don't build campfires in the park when fire use is restricted.

