National Park Service cleans up illegal marijuana grow site at Death Valley National Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — National Park Service officials have removed 35 cubic yards of trash from an illegal marijuana grow site at Death Valley National Park.

Park officials said the site was discovered during a fly-over of Jail Canyon, which is on the western slope of the Panamint Mountains. They said over 10,000 plants were found that were worth about $7 million. Park official said the growers abandoned the site and left behind trash and hazardous chemicals.

Over the past decade, the National Park Service said Jail Canyon is one of over 20 illiegal grow sites that have been found near springs in remote canyons. In addition to growing marijuana illegally, park officials said workers have also poached wildlife for food and used chemicals and pesticides which contaminate water sources.

In order to remove the trash at this site, park officials said rangers and American Conservation Experience members teamed up with the California Air National Guard for a "longline operation." The operation included dropping large cargo nets, which were then loaded with trash before being airlifted away from a Pave Hawk helicopter.

Now that the area is safe again, park officials said Jail Canyon is once again open to visitors.

The National Park Service said if visitors discover a grow site or see suspicious activity, they should leave the area immediately and report the location at a visitor center or by calling rangers at 888-653-0009.