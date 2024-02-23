National Park Service asking public to weigh in on Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Park Service is working on future plans for Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument in North Las Vegas and wants your feedback.

Rangers are currently working on The General Management Plan for the park. It will be the park's first GMP since it was established in 2014 and will provide guidance on operations for the next 15 years. That includes things like how they should manage the park's resources, visitors, and facilities.

The in-person meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 29 at Sun City Aliante. That is located at 7390 North Aliante Parkway in North Las Vegas.

The meeting is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you can't make it to the in-person meeting, the National Park is also hosting a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find the Webinar link here.

National Park Service

In addition to those meetings, the open public comment period runs through March 16, 2024.

You can learn more about the GMP here.