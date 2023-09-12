Construction begins near Tule Springs Fossil Beds in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction is underway near the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument in North Las Vegas.

According to the National Park Service, officials reached a land exchange agreement with the City of North Las Vegas in 2018. That was to prevent a "multi-lane roadway" from being constructed through the monument and splitting it in half.

In exchange, the city received 5.63 acres of easements to provide access and utilities for a planned community surrounding NPS-managed land. Construction has begun for utilities and roadway crossings for that planned community. That's at North Aliante Parkway and Grand Teton Drive, extending east along Grand Teton Drive.

Additional construction for City of North Las Vegas easements are scheduled to take place in the southern portion of the Eglington Preserve within the monument. Construction in this area is scheduled to last through 2024.

There are also future plans to build the Tufa Trail that will give visitors access to the monument "in a manner that protects park resources".