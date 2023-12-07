National Finals Rodeo to start with moment of silence to honor victims of UNLV shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A moment of silence in honor of the victims of the UNLV shooting will kick off the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo on Friday.

Metro police say three victims were killed in a deadly shooting that took place on UNLV's campus on Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers announced that opening night was canceled as reports of the shooting emerged. The first round will now be held on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at 5:45 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center and will run through Saturday, Dec. 16.

Additionally, to maintain the traditional ten rounds of the NFR, an additional makeup round will be held on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. Organizers say there will be no public access to this round.

For NFR season ticket holders, full refunds for the canceled performance will be issued by Las Vegas Events. If tickets were purchased through StubHub, a refund will be issued directly to the buyer by StubHub.

“We all have heavy hearts over the tragic events that occurred on Wednesday,” said LVE President Tim Keener. “The National Finals Rodeo has brought the Las Vegas community together since 1985, and we will honor those that we have lost through our rodeo – an event that celebrates unity, togetherness and bringing friends and families together. We will do this in solidarity with our fans, as well as our partners at the PRCA, UNLV, and the community.”

“The PRCA is saddened by the tragedy that happened yesterday, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their friends and families,” said Professional Rodeo Cowboys Associateion CEO, Tom Glause. “We have worked closely with our partners in Las Vegas and the Thomas & Mack Center to work through the NFR schedule while maintaining sensitivity to the events that took place. We will bring our fans together on Friday evening to share our support for this community.”