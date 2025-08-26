National Cheap Flight Day: Why scoring a deal is more about strategy than the calendar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Saturday is National Cheap Flight Day, a so-called “holiday” that promises travelers big savings on airfare.

But travel experts say finding a great deal isn’t about one day on the calendar — it’s about knowing when and how to book.

Here's what travelers I spoke with had to say about their saving strategies:

At Harry Reid International Airport, travelers told Channel 13 they don’t rely on a single day for discounts.

“I won’t book right away,” said Pam, a Las Vegas traveler. “I’ll watch day by day when the fares change and try to get the best deal.”

Another traveler added, “If I book it early enough, I definitely save money.”

Julian Kheel, aviation expert and CEO of Points Path, agrees. He says while National Cheap Flight Day makes for a catchy headline, airlines actually drop fares year-round.

“The idea behind National Cheap Flight Day is that summer travel has mostly ended, but before the holidays begin,” Kheel said. “The truth is, you can really get a great deal anytime if you know how to search for it.”

Kheel says the smartest strategy is using flight-tracking tools like Hopper, Google Flights, Expedia, or Points Path to monitor prices, even after you book.

“Airlines now allow you to change most fares without a penalty,” Kheel explained. “That means you can track prices, cancel, and rebook if a cheaper fare pops up.”

He also says this works for frequent flyer miles. And when it comes to getting the best fare, flexibility is key.

Secondary airports are often cheaper, and mid-week flights — especially Tuesdays and Wednesdays — tend to cost less than high-demand days like Fridays and Sundays.

“Recently, I learned that it’s cheaper to fly during the week,” one traveler said.

Pam added, “If you have options, like we do being retired, we’re flexible. We don’t have to fly on a certain day.”

Others say booking early remains a tried-and-true method.

“Expedia has package deals, but I feel like booking early — there’s not a lot of people doing it like us, so just get it done,” said traveler Nate.

Airfare deals can pop up at any time. Experts say the best move is to track your routes, stay flexible, and be ready to book when prices dip.