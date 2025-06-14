LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of murdering a young woman in Las Vegas is now behind bars in Mexico facing a second murder charge, but court documents reveal complications in the case that could impact justice for both victims.

Court documents from Sinaloa, Mexico show a judge initially declined to move forward with a case against Oswaldo Perez Sanchez — the same man wanted in Las Vegas for the murder of Tabatha Tozzi.

Murder suspect in Las Vegas case faces second murder charge in Mexico as legal complications threaten justice

"I don't want him to walk. We've already lost her. We can't lose justice too," said Alma, sister of Vivian Karely, who was found dead in Culiacán, Mexico this spring.

Mexican police say Vivian died at the hands of Perez Sanchez, who is also accused in Tozzi's murder in Las Vegas in 2023.

According to court documents, prosecutors appealed the initial ruling, arguing the judge ignored witness statements, police reports, and evidence that Perez Sanchez used a fake identity to hide in plain sight.

Officials in Sinaloa say the case is on track and Perez Sanchez remains in custody, but the victim's family worries about what could happen if he's released.

"If they let him go, what happens next? Will he run again? Will he hurt someone else?" Alma said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Sanchez in Tozzi's murder, and U.S. Marshals would pursue extradition – if Mexico agrees to release him.

"Justice isn't done yet. There's still the process that's in the hands of the district attorney and the attorney general in Sinaloa," said Gary Schofield, U.S. Marshal for the District of Nevada.

Under Mexican law, a suspect can't be extradited to the U.S. if they face life without parole or the death penalty unless those penalties are waived, meaning even if he were released in Mexico, his return to Las Vegas isn't guaranteed.

"We just want someone to take this seriously. My sister mattered," Alma said.

Oswaldo Perez Sanchez remains in Mexican custody while the appeal is under review. Channel 13 also reached out to the Clark County District Attorney to ask if extradition talks are actively underway and if Nevada would be willing to alter punishments to secure his return.