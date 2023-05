LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police have taken multiple people into custody following a barricade situation in the southeast valley on Thursday afternoon.

Police initially responded to the scene after receiving reports of an "illegal shooting" in the 4600 block of Fuentes Way around 4:27 a.m. SWAT units also responded to the scene.

The barricade concluded around 1:07 p.m., though the investigation is currently ongoing,

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.