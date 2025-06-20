Mt. Charleston visitors urged to be on alert with high fire danger through the weekend

MT. CHARLESTON (KTNV) — Visiting Mt. Charleston is a popular way for locals to escape extreme heat, but with more scorching temperatures, low humidity and high winds in our forecast, fire danger is top of mind, with a Red Flag Warning in place for much of Southern Nevada through Saturday.

Kaela Ramos and her family made the trek up to Kyle Canyon after her mom, Harlyn, found the perfect spot to beat the Thursday heat with a picnic–even their dog, Zoe, was on board!

"It's good to have the fresh air," Kaela Ramos said. "There's so [many] trees here, it's really nice."

"Connecting with nature a little bit helps our sanity," Harlyn Ramos said.

But with extreme fire risk sticking around into the weekend, their afternoon barbecue came with extra precautions.

"We have to make sure we keep an eye on [the grill]," Harlyn Ramos said. "After we cook, we will pour water on it and really turn it off."

"Stage one" fire restrictions kicked off through the Spring Mountains last week, meaning building a campfire or a stove fire with an open flame is off limits, except with a permit or in provided rings or grills at developed camp and picnic sites, like the Ramos family and others did on Thursday.

Mt. Charleston and U.S. Forest Service fire crews were a visible presence, too, with the Red Flag Warning in place.

What exactly is a Red Flag Warning?

It means that any fire that sparks up will likely spread extremely fast, due to high winds and low humidity, which makes already dry conditions even drier.

It's why–as of 4 p.m. Thursday–NV Energy issued a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) Warning for Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak on Mt. Charleston.

During a PSOM, NV Energy says they proactively de-energize power lines in these conditions to prevent wildfires and protect communities.

In a release, NV Energy says any Mt. Charleston power outage would run from Friday around 3 p.m. through Saturday afternoon at approximately 1 p.m.

NV Energy added they plan on using the microgrid to keep Kyle Canyon customers powered during the PSOM, but that could change based on conditions.

With more people expected on the mountain through the weekend and into the summer, everyone needs to stay on high alert.

"Yes, and also looking around and other people aren't leaving their fire, just to make sure no smoke comes out there," Harlyn Ramos said.

If you plan on visiting Mt. Charleston to beat the heat this summer, make sure you check the forecast and the fire danger before you go.

For the latest information and updates about PSOMs on Mt. Charleston during extreme heat and fire weather events, visit NV Energy's website by clicking here.