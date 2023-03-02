Mt. Charleston visitors getting stuck on the mountain because of snow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early Wednesday morning NDOT and Nevada State Police shut down the road leading to the mountains.

They tell us a number of people got stuck trying to go up, and had to be rescued by the plow-police. But then, even the snow plow got stuck!

This morning at Lee Canyon, crews had to shut down one of their ski lifts for avalanche mitigation.

Jim Seely, the marketing director for Lee Canyon, says his team is ready to use several techniques to make sure the snow is ready for mountain goers.

Over at Mount Charleston, more visitors got stuck at the lodge and had to be rescued by good samaritans.

Fire chief, Jorge Gonzalez with the Mount Charleston Fire Protection District, says his crews have been responding to calls all day. He says the winter is the busiest season for his crews, who on average do 2 to 3 rescues a day during the winter.

A reminder, winter driving conditions are very dangerous, if you are headed up to the mountains, make sure to have 4-wheel drive and chains.