18 inches of snow expected at Mt. Charleston. Here's how to prepare

Officials say 18 inches of snow is expected in the mountains Sunday.
If you're headed to the mountains to ski or snowboard, be prepared for winter weather conditions. Kay McCabe reports.
Driving at Mt. Charleston
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jan 15, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — By Sunday morning, Lee Canyon officials say they're expecting 18 inches of snow in the mountains.

Jim Seely, marketing director at Lee Canyon says this won't stop many people coming out to enjoy the snow, especially on this holiday weekend. But, certain requirements need to be followed for everyone's safety.

“Be prepared as far as winter driving restrictions," said Seely. "That means chains, having them in your car, it’s a requirement.”

Seely says they are planning to have an avalanche mitigation meeting Sunday morning, which will delay parking lot openings to 8:30 a.m.

