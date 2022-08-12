Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton to perform at Raiders kickoff

Wayne Newton
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Wayne Newton arrives at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on in this Nov. 24, 2013 file photo taken in Los Angeles. Mr. Las Vegas has arrived at the Sundance Film Festival . Wayne Newton hit the Sundance strip on Friday Jan. 17, 2014. It was the entertainers first time at the film festival, though Las Vegas is just a car ride away from Park City. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Wayne Newton
Posted at 4:48 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 19:48:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton is set to perform at the Las Vegas Raider's home preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

According to the Las Vegas Raiders, Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton will sing the National Anthem prior to the kickoff and will be joined by the Las Vegas Academy Singers.

The Las Vegas Raiders say Mr. Las Vegas is one of only two people to receive the city’s Medal of Honor. Additionally, the Academy Singers consists of 43 people and have won 12 Grammys from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH