MountainView Hospital opens second parking structure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers are getting a little more relief when looking for a parking spot at MountainView Hospital.

On Monday, hospital officials opened a new six-floor parking structure. Hospital officials said it includes three vehicle charging stations, red/green light sensors to help find open spots, and security features like cameras and phones. It will add 543 parking spots to the medical campus.

"This much-needed parking garage has been a long-time coming,' said Hiral Patel, MountainView Hospital Chief Executive Officer. "This new garage will help ease parking congestion on our campus and allow for the continued expansion of our services and medical officers to serve our community."

Hospital officials said the first floor of the garage will be reserved for attending physicians. The second and third floor will be for visitors. The fourth, fifth, and sixth floors will be for employees and the hospital's Graduate Medical Education program.