Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with vehicle in Summerlin area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with what appeared to be critical injuries after a collision with a vehicle in the Summerlin area, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rampart Boulevard and Canyon Run Drive.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

According to the RTC, all lanes are blocked in the area and drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

The crash remains under investigation.