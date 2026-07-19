Motorcyclist killed in collision with suspected DUI driver in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist died after a collision with a suspected DUI driver early Sunday morning in the southeast valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:47 a.m. at the intersection of East Serene Avenue and South Spencer Street.

According to police, Danny Simpkins, 57, of Las Vegas, turned left from Serene onto Spencer Street on a red turn arrow signal and collided with the motorcycle, which was traveling north on Spencer Street.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene. Simpkins, who had minor injuries, showed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI-related charges, according to police.

LVMPD said the motorcyclist's death is the 64th traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction in 2026.