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Motorcyclist killed in collision with suspected DUI driver in southeast valley

The crash happened around 1:47 a.m. at the intersection of East Serene Avenue and South Spencer Street.
Motorcycle crash at Serene and Spencer
RTC
Motorcycle crash at Serene and Spencer
Motorcycle crash at Serene and Spencer
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist died after a collision with a suspected DUI driver early Sunday morning in the southeast valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 1:47 a.m. at the intersection of East Serene Avenue and South Spencer Street.

According to police, Danny Simpkins, 57, of Las Vegas, turned left from Serene onto Spencer Street on a red turn arrow signal and collided with the motorcycle, which was traveling north on Spencer Street.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene. Simpkins, who had minor injuries, showed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI-related charges, according to police.

LVMPD said the motorcyclist's death is the 64th traffic-related fatality in its jurisdiction in 2026.

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