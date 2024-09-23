Motorcyclist dies after Sunday night crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died after a Sunday night crash.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 5:38 p.m. on E. Sahara Avenue, west of S. Walnut Road.

Evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated a 2010 Kawasaki EX250-J "failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway safely."

The motorcyclist left the road and hit a brick retaining wall as well as a wooden utility pole.

The 41-year-old man, who hasn't been publicly identified as of the time of this report, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death marks the 111th traffic-related death in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.