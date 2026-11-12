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Motorcyclist dead after collision at Tropicana Avenue & Spencer Street

Police say a motorcyclist died Thursday morning in a collision at Tropicana Avenue and Spencer Street, near Harry Reid airport and UNLV.
TRAFFIC CAM: Fatal crash at Tropicana and Spencer
Fatal motorcycle crash
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An intersection near Harry Reid International Airport is shut down Thursday after a fatal collision.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Spender Street.

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, the intersection is shut down, and police advise motorists to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC CAM: Fatal crash at Tropicana and Spencer

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police told Channel 13.

The intersection is expected to remain closed while police investigate.

Thursday's crash is at least the third fatal collision involving a motorcycle on Las Vegas area roads this week.

Police also responded to crashes with similar circumstances on Blue Diamond Road on Monday and Tuesday.

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