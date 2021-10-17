Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Decatur Boulevard, Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a critical crash that involved a motorcycle on Saturday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports the collision occurred at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard near Nevso Drive.

A black Harley Davidson was traveling south on Decatur Boulevard when a blue Nissan Rogue struck the motorcycle.

Police say the Nissan Rogue was exiting a private drive and failed to yield to the motorcycle. The 29-year-old motorcycle rider was ejected from the collision and taken to the University Medical Center with critical injuries.

The driver of the Rogue remained at the scene and was not impaired, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD.