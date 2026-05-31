Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Red Rock Canyon, state police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Sunday afternoon.

According to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, northbound lanes of State Route 159 were closed in the area of the crash, as of 1:05 p.m.

A spokesperson for Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol tells Channel 13 the crash was reported at 12:09 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 159 (Red Rock Canyon/Blue Diamond Road) and Arroyo Road.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition, the NSP official stated.

State police say it appears the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the collision. As of this report, the cause of the crash is unknown.