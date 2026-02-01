Motorcycle rider killed; crash forces closure of SR-160 near Mountain Springs

(KTNV) — At least one person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck near Mountain Springs on Saturday, according to information from Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol.

State police have closed southbound lanes of state Route 160 at mile marker 15, south of Mountain Springs, while the crash is under investigation. Northbound lanes of the highway remain open.

Troopers were called to the area at 3:31 p.m. and found two people injured — the motorcycle rider and his passenger. Police say the motorcycle rider, an adult male, was pronounced dead. The passenger was airlifted to an area hospital.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck involved in the crash have not been transported to a hospital for any injuries, state police said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and, if possible, use alternate routes.

