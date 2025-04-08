Motorcycle crash leaves one dead, one arrested on DUI charges in northern valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a Monday evening wreck in the northern valley.

It happened around 4:13 p.m. in the area of West Lone Mountain west of North Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2023 Harley Davidson Road Glide was going west on Lone Mountain. At the same time, a 2006 Toyota Corolla was leaving a private drive on Rancho Drive and entering the roadway.

The Toyota failed to yield to the motorcycle, police said, and the front of the motorcycle hit the left front of the Toyota, ejecting the motorcyclist onto the roadway.

Channel 13 was at the scene Monday evening as authorities investigated.

Responding medical personnel took the motorcyclist to UMC Trauma for treatment, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Toyota driver also claimed injuries and was taken to UMC.

Authorities also said the Toyota driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI-related charges.

This marks the 50th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction in 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

