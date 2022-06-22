Watch
Local News

Actions

Motorcycle caught fire after refueling at Chevron in Boulder City

FVz6D2CVEAASoQ1.jpeg
Boulder City
FVz6D2CVEAASoQ1.jpeg
FVz6D2EVIAAelE8.jpeg
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 21:51:46-04

BOULDER CITY, Nev.  — One man was treated for injuries after his motorcycle caught on fire at the Chevron on Nevada Way in Boulder City.

According to a Tweet by Boulder City, the fire spread to the pump but was quickly put out by Boulder City firefighters.

The man was treated for his injuries. No additional details are available at this moment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH