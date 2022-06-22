Motorcycle caught fire after refueling at Chevron in Boulder City

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — One man was treated for injuries after his motorcycle caught on fire at the Chevron on Nevada Way in Boulder City.
According to a Tweet by Boulder City, the fire spread to the pump but was quickly put out by Boulder City firefighters.
The man was treated for his injuries. No additional details are available at this moment.
This morning at the Chevron on Nevada Way, a man was refueling his motorcycle when it caught fire. When BC Fire arrived, the fire had spread to a pump. The fire was put out quickly & the man was treated for injuries. Firefighters say the man was not smoking at the pump. pic.twitter.com/IS2BV42G8A— CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) June 21, 2022