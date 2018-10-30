Woman dies after Monday crash near Boulevard Mall; boy also killed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A woman has died after she and three children were hit in a crosswalk Monday evening.

Interactive Map: Pedestrians killed in Las Vegas valley crashes in 2018

Las Vegas police reported Thursday afternoon that 25-year-old Fatema Ahmadi had died Wednesday at Sunrise Hospital.

A 4-year-old boy, Abdulwahab Noori, died shortly after the crash involving a pickup truck near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue. The boy was not Ahmadi's child as initially reported.

"The Ahmadis send their prayers to the family whose child lost his life along with Fatema," Ahmadi's family said in a statement.

Two girls, including Ahmadi's 4-year-old daughter, are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police said the 74-year-old driver of the truck remained at the scene, passed a field sobriety test and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said it was the third fatal auto-pedestrian crash involving a child within a month.