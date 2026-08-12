Most of Southern Nevada under flood advisory amid rainy Wednesday forecast

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Most of Southern Nevada is under a flood advisory until at least 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service's Las Vegas field office issued the alert just before 2 p.m. to warn residents of excessive rain and flooding risks.

Areas where flooding could occur include Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium, east Las Vegas, Green Valley, Lake Las Vegas, Paradise, Nellis Air Force Base, Anthem, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Harry Reid International Airport, Silverado Ranch, Seven Hills, Railroad Pass, Frenchman Mountain, Sunrise Mountain, Henderson Executive Airport and Black Mountain, according to NWS.

Flood Advisory



Henderson, North Las Vegas, East Las Vegas, Nellis AFB



until 4:30 pm PDT



Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Turn Around, Don't Drown! #nvwx pic.twitter.com/P80e65Uqmw — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2026

The advisory is one of several weather-related alerts issued by the National Weather Service on Wednesday, including severe thunderstorm warnings for much of the northern Las Vegas Valley.

According to NWS forecasters, storms in parts of the valley could bring rain, hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

ROOF CAM | Thunderstorms roll through the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday:

Northwest Las Vegas under severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast throughout the day on Wednesday, with an overall 54% chance of rain.

You can use our interactive radar tracking tool to follow storm chances in your area.