More UNLV students have their international visas revoked

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are now seven UNLV students impacted by a wave of visa revocations for college students across the country.

Earlier this month, the university confirmed four of its students had their visas canceled. This week, that number has increased to seven.

This comes amid a growing trend across the country that has left more than 1,000 international students at risk of detention and deportation. Several students impacted by the revocations have sued for relief, arguing the government denied them due process when it suddenly took away their permission to be in the U.S.

In a statement to Channel 13 on Thursday, a university spokesperson wrote that, "like many other institutions, we've learned about the visa revocations/terminations through the federal SEVIS [Student and Exchange Visitor Program] database, which university officials routinely monitor."

UNLV shared a letter with its campus community on Monday outlining what measures the school is taking in response to the revocations.

"UNLV deeply values the rich diversity of perspectives and experiences that our international students and scholars bring to the Rebel family," wrote Lindsey Gruber, senior executive director of UNLV Global. "We’re moving forward with calm, care, and support to ensure that our students and scholars from around the world continue to know that they belong here."

UNLV has not publicly named any of the impacted students, citing federal privacy laws.