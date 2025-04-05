Four UNLV international students have visas revoked

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an email sent to Channel 13 on Friday, Chris Heavey, the Executive Vice President and Provost at UNLV, announced that four international students had their student visas revoked by federal immigration authorities.

This announcement comes on the heels of several stories that have emerged of international students being detained by federal authorities.

The Trump administration signed an executive order in January to "combat the explosion of anti-semitism on our campuses and in our streets."

"We recognize that this news may be difficult for some. Unfortunately, similar circumstances are affecting many universities and colleges across the country, and so we were prepared for this possibility. We are offering support and guidance to the students during this difficult time, including helping those in need to fulfill requirements necessary to complete their spring semester," said Heavey.

The reasons behind the four international students having their visas revoked are unknown at this time.

