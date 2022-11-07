More than 450-thousand people voted early in Clark and Nye counties ahead of election day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early voters turned out by the hundreds of thousands ahead of Election Day.

Poll workers have the day off this Monday, as they prepare for voters to arrive in droves at polling locations across Nevada.

So far more than 450,000 people took advantage of early voting in Clark and Nye counties.

As of the most recent report, updated Monday, Nye county, had more than 4100 people vote in-person.​

More than 10,500 people cast their ballots by mail.

The Secretary of State ruled there will be no hand counting until after the polls close for Nye county.

In Clark County, more than 194,000 people voted in person.​

Centennial center received the most early voters with 19,456 people getting their vote in at that location.

Clark County had 252,647 people cast ballots through the mail.

If you were unable to take advantage of early voting, here are some tips ahead of tomorrow;

​Avoid peak voting hours (Usually these are the hours when the polls open and close)

Research your party's candidates ahead of arriving at the polling location ​

Voters can vote at any vote center.​ ​Polls open at 7 am and close at 7 pm.

