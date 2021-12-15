More than 10K without power in Clark County amid winter storm, high winds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 10,000 NV Energy customers in Clark County were reportedly without power on Tuesday night as a winter storm impacted Southern Nevada.

The utility provider said at least 10,145 customers were impacted by 163 outages across Clark County as of 6:40 p.m.

An estimated time of power renewal was not immediately available from NV Energy.

Winter weather has arrived and NV Energy is prepared to respond to outages, however it's important to be prepared by signing up for outage alerts through MyAccount and preparing an outage kit for emergency situations. For more tips, visit https://t.co/P4dJS4ftFk pic.twitter.com/ubHEq0OkhL — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) December 14, 2021

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to downed power lines and utility pole fires Tuesday night, the department stated. Fire officials reminded the public to always stay away from downed utility wires.

There are several locations without power, @NVEnergy is working on it @LasVegasFD has responded to wires down & utility pole fires. Always stay away from downed wires. Traffic signals that are out-become an ALL WAY STOP. Never use candles for emergency lighting. STAY SAFE! pic.twitter.com/Py2lZZHGfS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 15, 2021

Additionally, fire officials issued a reminder that traffic signals that lose power become an all-way stop. They asked that residents who've lost power not use candles for emergency lighting due to the fire risk.

A high wind advisory was issued for the Las Vegas valley through 4 a.m. on Wednesday, where wind speeds were expected to reach up to 55 mph. A high wind warning was issued for southern Clark County, the Colorado River valley, and Lake Mead Recreation Area, where wind speeds were expected to reach up to 60 mph.

This is a developing story.

WEATHER UPDATES:

