More than 10K without power in Clark County amid winter storm, high winds

Power Grid
Posted at 6:43 PM, Dec 14, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 10,000 NV Energy customers in Clark County were reportedly without power on Tuesday night as a winter storm impacted Southern Nevada.

The utility provider said at least 10,145 customers were impacted by 163 outages across Clark County as of 6:40 p.m.

An estimated time of power renewal was not immediately available from NV Energy.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to downed power lines and utility pole fires Tuesday night, the department stated. Fire officials reminded the public to always stay away from downed utility wires.

Additionally, fire officials issued a reminder that traffic signals that lose power become an all-way stop. They asked that residents who've lost power not use candles for emergency lighting due to the fire risk.

A high wind advisory was issued for the Las Vegas valley through 4 a.m. on Wednesday, where wind speeds were expected to reach up to 55 mph. A high wind warning was issued for southern Clark County, the Colorado River valley, and Lake Mead Recreation Area, where wind speeds were expected to reach up to 60 mph.

This is a developing story.

