More than 100 "Share Village" tenants worried about ending up homeless

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of people who called “Share Village” home are concerned they will end up homeless. They say their former landlord broke his lease with the owner of the property and left abruptly last month.

Emotions were high for many like Rodrick Garrison, who has been a tenant at “Share Village, a place that helped veterans and low-income tenants.

“I’m pissed off and I am frustrated, I know there are ways you need to do things legally, but it gets to the point that I don’t want to go that way anymore, I don’t want to go back to that and it tears me up inside,” Garrison said.

His landlord, Arnold Stalk, is the founder of “Share Village”. The tenant says last month Stalk abruptly abandoned the lease he had at his location that was on Las Vegas Boulevard. Garrison says he and the rest of the tenants were without critical services and a food pantry.

“He was shutting off our electric, he was shutting off our water, and why would we still have people here, we have handicapped people here, we have two blind people here, vets that can’t get off for themselves, an 83-year-old vet back here,” said Garrison.

He says Stalk left everything on the owner of the motel residence, YSBM Investments LLC. YSBM provided court documents showing it sued “Share Village” for breaking its contract.

The investment group says it has no license or capacity to continue operating and take care of more than 120 tenants. YSBM took this case to court, and they asked if the court could appoint someone to help manage the property while the case is being resolved,

but the district judge denied this request and ruled the owner needs to hire someone.

Shannon Kelly, the owner, and partner of “Share Village” says Arnold Stalk has suffered severely from the long-term effects of COVID-19 which is why they had to terminate their lease. They said YSBM chose to fight in state court instead of making a smooth transition.

13 Action News also spoke with YSBM Investment’s attorney, and he said they are disappointed with the court’s decision on Tuesday, but they respect the decision. The attorney said at this time all options are being explored carefully to help these tenants.