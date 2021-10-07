SHARE Village founder announces new partnership to continue services

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — SHARE Village, which provides housing for veterans and low-income tenants, was on track to close down earlier this week — potentially leaving tenants homeless. But now, the founder says there's been a change of fortune.

SHARE Village founder Arnold Stalk says the nonprofit will partner with Stout Management Company, which will take on housing operations.

Stalk posted about the partnership on Instagram on Wednesday. He says it will allow the food pantry, medical, mental health, VA on-site services and other efforts to continue for tenants.

Stalk says he's recovering from long-term lingering COVID-19 symptoms, which was the reason for breaking his lease and the drama that was created for over 100 tenants. Many of those tenants are already dealing with poverty and disabilities.

It is unclear how the partnership will affect any ongoing litigation with the property owner.

13 Action News has reached out to Salk to learn more about why things changed. Check back for updates.

