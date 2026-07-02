More mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus found in these Clark County ZIP codes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 10 additional mosquito pools that have tested positive for West Nile virus, bringing the total number of positive mosquito pools identified this season to 14.

The newly identified positive mosquito pools were detected in ZIP codes 89117, 89121, 89142 and 89146.

This is in addition to those found in 89121, 89169 and 89139 ZIP codes we first told you about last week.

"These additional positive mosquito pools are a reminder that West Nile virus activity is increasing in Southern Nevada," said Dr. Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. "As many people plan to spend time outdoors during the holiday weekend, we encourage everyone to take simple precautions to prevent mosquito bites."

The update follows a statement issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reported that West Nile virus activity is occurring earlier than usual nationwide.

As of June 30, 2026, 23 states have reported West Nile virus activity, and the number of human cases reported to date is the highest since 2004.

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms.

Approximately one in five people develop a fever with symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Less than 1% of infected people develop severe neurologic illness, including encephalitis or meningitis. Adults 60 years of age and older and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk for severe illness.

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