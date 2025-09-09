More Las Vegas homes up for sale while prices remain steady, according to August report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New numbers from Las Vegas Realtors show home prices are leveling off while the number of homes for sale is climbing.

In August, the median price of existing single-family homes was $480,000. That's slightly up from last year, but still below the record high of $485,000.

Condos and townhomes sold for a median price of $298,000, about a 2% jump from this time last year.

LVR says more homes are on the market for longer, with more than 7,200 single-family homes listed for sale without any offers. That's nearly 37% more than a year ago. Condo listings are up even more, more than 50%.

Overall, sales were down in August, about 15% year-over-year, leaving Southern Nevada with a four-month housing supply. That's double what we saw last year.

So what does this all mean for you if you're trying to make the leap into homeownership?

Home prices haven't moved much, but there is some relief with mortgage rates dipping, and you have a lot more choice now.

