LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction along Charleston Boulevard is moving into its next phase, bringing more short-term challenges for businesses in the Arts District as crews prepare for paving.

For businesses like Creative Minds Tattoo, the work happening just outside the front door has made it more difficult for customers to find and access the shop.

WATCH | More construction ahead for Arts District as businesses navigate roadwork headaches

More construction ahead for Las Vegas Arts District as businesses navigate roadwork headaches

Business owner John Hayden said construction equipment, traffic and dirt from the project have affected the area around his storefront.

“People having a hard time getting to us. People have a hard time finding us. So, affecting all the traffic that we were getting,” Hayden said.

The challenges extend beyond his business.

A few doors down at Sohn, manager Chelsea Manago said navigating the neighborhood has become difficult for some customers.

“It's already hard enough finding parking. People are not even quite sure which streets they're allowed to drive down some days,” Manago said.

The City of Las Vegas says the $49 million Charleston Boulevard Storm Drain Main Street to Maryland Parkway project is now moving into its next phase, with paving expected over the next four weeks.

According to the city, the south side of Commerce Street at Charleston Boulevard will remain closed rather than reopening the intersection and closing it again for paving preparations and concrete work.

The goal is to complete that work more quickly and reopen Commerce Street by Nov. 20.

Despite the disruptions, business owners say they remain optimistic about what the improvements could eventually mean for the Arts District.

“I do look forward to the future and what the Arts District is going to look like once everything is complete,” Manago said. “I do believe that it is for the best of this area.”

Hayden echoed that mix of frustration and optimism.

“We don't like it. But we're used to it at this point,” he said. “We will be happy when it's over.”

For now, businesses along Charleston Boulevard are continuing to navigate construction and the challenge of getting customers through their doors, with the hope that today's headaches will eventually lead to improvements for the neighborhood.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.