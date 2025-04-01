LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More affordable housing options for seniors are coming to the Las Vegas valley.

We previously told you about the PuraVida Senior Living community opening in North Las Vegas in 2026. Now, the Ovation Development Corporation is set to begin welcoming low-income and fixed-income senior residents to a new affordable housing community in the southeast part of the valley.

Anyssa Bohanan has the details.

More affordable housing for seniors coming to the Las Vegas valley

Heirloom at Pebble will have 139 one-bedroom and 56 two-bedroom apartments for qualifying seniors who are 55 and older with incomes from 30 to 60% Area Median Income.

COO Jess Molasky says communities like these are crucial for those who are on a fixed or low income as rents continue to increase.

"It's people like my grandparents or your grandparents or somebody who's worked their whole life and is ready to retire and have a safe place to live. That's really what we try to focus on is that dignity and quality of life, it's really important," Molasky said.

Ovation is planning to open two more senior affordable living communities in the coming months. Heirloom at Rome will be located at 4850 W. Rome Boulevard and is set to open by the end of 2025. The second, Heirloom at Torrey Pines, at 6540 W. Arby Avenue, will open in early 2026.

Heirloom at Pebble is located at 2325 E. Torino Avenue and will begin leasing in May with a formal grand opening in June. You can find more information about leasing and qualifying on their website here.