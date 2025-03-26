Affordable senior housing community breaks ground in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — PuraVida Senior Living, a new affordable housing community for seniors, broke ground in North Las Vegas Wednesday.

The senior living community is a supportive housing project designed for seniors on fixed or extremely low income.

Anyssa Bohanan shares some of the details of what future residents can expect from the project.

Located off Lake Mead Boulevard just east of Rancho Drive, the community will have 74 single-story units across 14 buildings sitting on a little over three acres. It will also offer amenities like a community center, open green space, and pickleball courts.

The project has a set of funding from multiple groups, including HOME MEANS Nevada - ARPA, HOME grants and developers' contributions.

More than two dozen of the units are funded by project-based vouchers from the Southern Nevada Region Housing Authority for residents who have very little to no income. Those residents would have no rental obligation as SNHA will cover those rents. A one-bedroom will be around $700, including utilities.

Hassan Chaudhry, the president of Foresight Housing Partners, says the project is vital for our community as rents have increased while fixed incomes for seniors have not.

"A regular one-bedroom apartment right now in the market is $1,400," Chaudhry said. "A senior who is on a fixed income of $1,100 or $1,300 or $1,500... what about other necessities that they have to fulfill with that small amount of income that they are getting monthly?"

Chaudhry says he expects that applicants will be able to apply for the community's wait list by sometime next year. The project is scheduled to be completed by 2026.