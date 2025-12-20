Moon Valley Nurseries to host Christmas tree giveaway for 'local heroes': What you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calling all "local heroes" — you might be eligible to pick up a free Christmas tree on Sunday, December 21!

A spokesperson for Moon Valley Nurseries has shared that all remaining Christmas trees will be given away to "local heroes" in Las Vegas for the holidays.

Here's what you need to know.

Who qualifies?

Moon Valley Nurseries' spokesperson shared that the following are welcome to receive the trees:



First responders

Teachers

Healthcare workers

Veterans

Active-duty military members

All participants must bring an ID verifying their status and/or employment to qualify, according to the Moon Valley Nurseries' spokesperson.

Where can I pick my tree up?

Christmas trees will be given away at the following three Moon Valley Nursery locations:



9040 South Eastern Avenue

5311 West Charleston Boulevard

7375 Tule Springs Road

When is it?

The Christmas tree giveaway will take place on Sunday, Dec. 21 starting at 9 a.m.

One tree per person will be given out on a first come, first served basis while supplies last, the spokesperson said.