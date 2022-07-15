What to expect this monsoon season?

LAS VEGAS NV — The las vegas valley is no stranger to flash flooding.

Monsoon season is upon us and with it come the chances of rain, and in other areas,

Officials with the Regional Flood Control District say even if we don’t see too much rain, it doesn’t take much rain for a disaster.

Michelle French with the Regional Flood Control District says her office works directly with Public Works to mitigate the chances of future flash flooding.

While she says there is always a 1% chance for a ‘100-year flood’ being vigilant is key.

French says RFCD works in an interlocal agreement for them to do maintenance and clean-up of all the storm drains and storm facilities in the community.

There’s 677 miles of storm drains and 104 retention bases we have here in Clark County.