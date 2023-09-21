Mojave National Preserve reopening visitor center, roads after doing repairs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been over a month since the Hilary storm system passed through Southern Nevada and repairs are still being made in the region. However, Mojave National Preserve officials said they're getting closer to normal operations.

This week, officials said all paved roads in the Preserve are open except Cima Road. All campgrounds are open and the York Fire burn area restrictions as well as fire restrictions in the Preserve have been lifted.

The Hole-In-The-Wall Visitor Center, which sustained roof damage during the storm, is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

Preserve officials said they're expecting some unpaved roads will be repaired and graded for two-wheel drive vehicles to use in the coming weeks.

According to the preserve, four-wheel drive and high clearance vehicles without trailers are recommended for all non-paved roads in Mojave National Preserve. They add that all back country roads "may have unknown damage" due to the storm and visitors can travel at their own risk.