Mohave County Sheriff's Office releases new information on boat crashes, arrests over Memorial Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office released new information on its investigations into several arrests and crashes near Lake Havasu over Memorial Day weekend.

MCSO's Division of Boating Safety says patrol boats were located on the Colorado River from the Parker Dam to the Davis Dam on Lake Havasu throughout the weekend.

According to a news release, deputies investigated three non-injury boat crashes and one boat crash with injuries, in addition to assisting several agencies with other crashes and incidents. One notable incident involved the drowning of an 8-year-old girlin the swim area of London Bridge Beach.

Officials say she is still currently in "extremely critical condition" at a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Deputies also made contacted 270 boaters, issued 190 warnings, and 49 citations, made 14 reckless operation arrests, 1 minor consumption on alcohol arrest, and 7 arrests for Operating a Watercraft Under the Influence. Deputies also responded to 9 medical calls and performed 21 boater assists.

"Although the weekend showed heavy traffic on the water, deputies made several positive and educational contacts," a news release stated. "The Mohave County Sheriff's Office reminds the public to Boat Safe, Boat Smart, Boat Sober, and Always Wear a Lifejacket."