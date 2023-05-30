California girl flown to Las Vegas hospital after nearly drowning at Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY (KTNV) — A little girl has been hospitalized after nearly drowning at Lake Havasu over Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the dive rescue team and river medical paramedics received a call on Saturday around 2 p.m. that a child had gone missing near London Bridge Beach in Thompson Bay.

Investigators said an 8-year-old girl had been swimming in the designated swim area with other juveniles who then lost sight of her and yelled for help. Family members and several others on the beach began searching for her. Authorities said a family member found the little girl on the lake bottom in approximately four feet of water.

The Lake Havasu City Fire Department said they began treating the little girl and giving her CPR. She was originally taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in "extremely critical condition" and she was later flown to a hospital in Las Vegas.

As of Tuesday morning, no further details have been released.